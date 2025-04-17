Caltrans Plows Making Progress On Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass

Large boulder blocking the Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass that had to be removed -- Caltrans District 10 photo View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – Plow crews are making headway on Highway 4, Ebbetts Pass, according to Caltrans officials, who explain why traffic is restricted while snow and debris clearing is underway.

Caltrans reports that while the eastbound closure gate in Calaveras County remains at Lake Alpine, the westbound closure gate in Alpine County has moved up to Raymond Meadows as of yesterday, Wednesday, 4/16, at 4 p.m. We also reported yesterday that eastbound Highway 108 Sonora Pass eastbound to Kennedy Meadows Resort and Pack Station will open at 2 p.m. on Friday (4/18).

Caltrans officials relayed that it restricts pedestrian access on Ebbetts and Sonora Pass during clearing operations each spring, with safety a top priority. The picture in the image box shows why that is done, as on Wednesday, the Woodfords Maintenance Crew was clearing Ebbetts Pass and came upon a 13 x 9-foot boulder in the roadway. Caltrans relayed that crews safely removed the debris and continue their pass-clearing operations.

All the passes remain closed, and Caltrans typically targets the Memorial Day weekend for reopening. Yosemite National Park oversees maintenance of Highway 120 Tioga Pass, and there is no word as to when plowing will begin. Work began on Ebbetts Pass the second week of April, while clearing on Sonora Pass started the week before.