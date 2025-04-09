Plowing Underway On Another Mountain Pass

HWY 4 Ebbetts Pass gate -- Caltrans photo View Photos

Calaveras County, CA—Caltrans reports snow plowing is underway on another mountain pass.

Caltrans crews have begun plowing on Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, following clearing efforts that began last week on Highway 108 Sonora Pass. As earlier reported here, last week Caltrans signaled that work might begin on Ebbetts Pass on Monday (4/7/25). State road officials confirmed that it started at 9 a.m.

The image box pictures show how the gates were pushed open on Tuesday (4/8/25) by Camp Connell personnel who cleared a section of the highway just east of Lake Alpine. Crews will be working 10-hour shifts/7 days a week, to reopen the roadway.

Yosemite National Park oversees maintenance of Tioga Pass; there is no word as to when plowing will begin. Sonora, Ebbetts and Tioga passes remain closed to travelers. There is no estimated date for their reopening, but typically, it takes place on Memorial Day weekend. To find roadway conditions anytime, go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click Traffic.