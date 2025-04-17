Further Stretch Of Highway 108 Sonora Pass To Open Friday

Sonora, CA — Caltrans reports crews are making great progress on clearing operations on Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

Last week, Long Barn maintenance crews plowed through to Eagles Meadow, opening the eastbound lane of the highway at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2025. As earlier reported here, plowing and debris removal on Highway 108 began the first week of April, followed the next week on Highway 4, Ebbetts Pass.

Caltrans noted that the Long Barn maintenance crews continue making “excellent progress” and will open the eastbound lane up to Kennedy Meadows Resort and Pack Station on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

Crews will continue the clearing operations, working 10-hour shifts/7 days a week to safely reopen the roadway to motorists later this spring (typically before the Memorial Day weekend).

Currently, Highway 108 Sonora Pass, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, and Highway 120 Tioga Pass remain closed. Yosemite National Park oversees maintenance of Tioga Pass; there is no word as to when plowing will begin. To find roadway conditions anytime, go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click Traffic.