Secretary Of The Interior Zinke To Visit Mother Lode

Ryan Zinke Enlarge

Don Pedro, CA — Concerned about water issues related to the Sierra Nevada, US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will tour Don Pedro and New Melones on Friday.

The Interior Department press office reports that Zinke will joined by Congressman Jeff Denham, and the purpose is to discuss the Trump Administration’s potential role in improving water infrastructure in Central California and protecting water rights. Other regional government leaders are also planning to be on hand.

It is a private tour so limited details are being released ahead of time by the Department of the Interior. Zinke plans to visit the Don Pedro Powerhouse during the morning and the New Melones area outside of Angels Camp in the afternoon.

Local leaders are also hoping to have a conversation about the State Water Resources Control Board’s plan to increase flows out of the Stanislaus River, which could have big impact on storage and recreational opportunities at New Melones. Click here to read an earlier story.

Zinke was appointed Interior Secretary in March of 2017 and previously he was a Montana Congressman.

We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.