Early Morning House Fire Extinguished In Jackson

Jackson Fire Department View Photo

Jackson, CA — The Jackson Fire Department in Amador County reports that a house fire ignited early this morning at 119 Gordon Place.

Several engines responded shortly before 2 am. Initial responders learned that it started in the basement of the home.

Engine 6333, led by Captain DiGirolamo, initiated an interior attack, and thanks to help from arriving personnel, they successfully contained it to the room of origin by 2:20 am. There was no significant extension into structural elements of the home. The rest of the residence did sustain smoke damage, however.

The Jackson Fire Department notes that it would like to thank the Amador Fire Protection District, American Legion Red Cross, and Amador Legion Ambulance, and American Red Cross, who all assisted. The Red Cross is helping to find temporary housing for the displaced residents.