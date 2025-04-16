Golden Mussel Threat Closes Forest Boat Ramp

Beardsley Lake in Tuolumne County the Stanislaus National forest View Photo

Sonora, CA— Stanislaus National Forest closes a popular boat ramp due to invasive mussels while also opening a seasonal Forest Service Road.

Forest officials relay that to slow the spread of Golden Mussel (Limnoperna fortune), the boat ramp at Beardsley Lake will be closed until further notice. They added that work on the ramp is expected to be completed today, allowing Forest Service Road 5N02 on the Highway 108 side to open to the public.

As reported here last week, seasonal road closures were extended until the end of May, with them listed in the story. Further clarification on current road closures can be found in the Forest Service Order STF-16-2025-04, which is available here.

“Given the data we currently have about the Golden Mussel, we are making the decision to close the boat ramp until more information about this invasive species is learned,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Jim Junette. “We’d like to thank our partners at Tri-Damn is assisting us with this effort.”

Additionally, we reported last month on the forest warning regarding the invasive golden mussel and the temporary closing of recreational boating on Lake Tulloch, along with the Bureau of Reclamation suspending all boat launches in New Melones. Questions or concerns can be directed to the Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel: benjamin.cossel@usda.gov or 209.288.6261.