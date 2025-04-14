Seasonal Road Closures Extended For Forest

Closed Forest Roads Exhibit A -- STF map View Photos

Sonora, CA — Stanislaus National Forest is extending seasonal road closures for a month and a half beginning tomorrow.

Today, acting Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jim Junette issued a forest order extending the seasonal road closures for damaged roads in the Mi-Wok, Summit, Groveland, and Calaveras Ranger Districts. It begins tomorrow, Tuesday, April 15, and runs through Sunday, May 31. According to forest officials, the move comes after a late snow year that is creating ongoing damage to forest roadways.

Under 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(b), road restrictions have been extended, and motor vehicle usage is prohibited on these forest roads until the end of next month. Forest officials provided this list of blocked roadways:

Summit Ranger District

1. Forest Road No. 4N12 (Herring Creek Road)

2. Forest Road No. 5N01 (Eagle Meadow Road)

3. Forest Road No. 5N11

4. Forest Road No. 5N40Y

5. Forest Road No. 4N34 (Gooseberry Road)

6. Forest Road No. 4N47

7. Forest Road No. 4N26 (Crabtree Road)

8. Forest Road No. 6N06 (Fence Creek Road)

9. Forest Road No. 5N28

10. Forest Road No. 5N30

Mi-Wok Ranger District

1. Forest Road No. 3N01

2. Forest Road No. 2N07

3. Forest Road No. 3N07

4. Forest Road No. 2N13

5. Forest Road No. 2N14

6. Forest Road No. 3N90 (At Intersection with Merrill Springs Road)

Calaveras Ranger District

1. Forest Road No. 5N77Y

2. Forest Road No. 5N02 (Beardsley Road, Closed Junction of 5N14)

3. Forest Road No. 6N58

4. Forest Road No. 7N23 (Black Springs)

5. Forest Road No. 6N81Y

6. Forest Road No. 6N45

7. Forest Road No. 6N78

8. Forest Road No. 6N51Y (Old Highway)

9. Forest Road No. 6N79

10. Forest Road No. 6N77

11. Forest Road No. 7N68

12. Forest Road No. 7N70

13. Forest Road No. 7N09 (Cabbage Patch)

14. Forest Road No. 7N16X

15. Forest Road No. 7N02 (Sand Flat/Wolfeboro)

16. Forest Road No. 7N01 (Spicer Road)

17. Forest Road No. 17EV485

18. Forest Road No. 7N40Y (Bloods Creek)

19. Forest Road No. 7N12A

20. Forest Road No. 18EV287

21. Forest Road No. 7N93 (Round Valley/Mt. Reba)

22. Forest Road No. 7N17 (Slick Rock)

23. Forest Road No. 8N13 (Stanislaus Meadow)

24. Forest Road No. 8N12 (Pacific Valley)

25. Forest Road No. 8N06 (Hermit Valley Rec Res)

26. Forest Road No. 8N02 (Deer Valley Trail)

27. Forest Road No. 8N01 (Highland Lakes)

28. Forest Road No. 8N04

29. Forest Road No. 5N14 (At Junction with Forest Road No. 6N17)

30. Forest Road No. 4N40 (Valley View Spur)

Groveland Ranger District

1. Forest Road No. 3N01N

2. Forest Road No. 2N89

3. Forest Road No. 2N22

4. Forest Road No. 2N14

Further information and questions can be directed to Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel at Benjamin.cossel@usda.gov or 209.288.6261.