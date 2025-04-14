Popular Yosemite Campground Reservations To Start This Weekend

Camp 4 in Yosemite National Park -- US Forest Service photo View Photo

Yosemite, CA— A reservation will be needed at a popular Yosemite National Park campground starting this weekend.

Camp 4, located in Yosemite Valley near the base of granite cliffs close to Yosemite Falls, will require reservations starting Friday, April 18, 2025. The park will release one week in advance of arrival dates on Recreation.gov at 7 a.m. PDT each week. Park officials provided these guidelines for the campground:

Space is assigned per person in shared campsites. A maximum of six people (including children) is allowed per site. A parking permit is required and will be provided at check-in.

Sites are walk-to only. No RVs or car camping is allowed. Parking is available adjacent to the campground with a short walk to the campsites. A parking permit is required.

Pets are not permitted.

As reported here last month, park officials released reservations to visitors for five other sought-after campgrounds for the summer.

For more information regarding the campground, click here.