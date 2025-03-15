New Campsites Opening Up For Summer Reservation In Yosemite 

Yosemite National Park releases sites at several popular campgrounds View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park will release reservations for several popular campgrounds at the end of the month for summer.

As we reported last month, the park postponed the sale of camping nights for these five campgrounds: Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines, Wawona, and Hodgdon Meadow, impacting reservations for a month, from June 15 to July 14. Today, park officials announced that Wawona, Hodgdon Meadow, and sites 1-124 in Upper Pines will be open for reservations on the following schedule:

June 15 through July 14 arrivals: opens Monday, March 24

July 15 through August 14 arrivals: opens Monday, March 31

These reservations will be released at 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PPDT) on Recreation.gov. Park officials relay that they may release further campground sites if operational capacity allows. If additional reservations are released, they advise that at least seven days’ advance notice will be given via the park’s website and social media. Currently, existing reservations are not impacted, according to park officials.