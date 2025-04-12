Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Car With Pipe

TCSO patrol vehicle View Photo

Columbia, CA— A Columbia man allegedly attacked a parked car with a pipe and was handcuffed for the felony vandalism.

The Sunday, April 6th, 2025, incident occurred around 1:31 p.m., when Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Broadway Street near Parrots Ferry Road in downtown Columbia after a report of a man who had smashed a car windshield with a metal pole. When deputies arrived, the victim and a witness identified 42-year-old Tyler Watts as the suspect. They said that Watts walked out of an apartment with a metal pipe in hand and used it to smash the vehicle’s windshield. Sheriff’s officials relayed that more than $400 in damage was caused.

A short while later, deputies located Watts nearby and took him into custody. A look inside Watts’ apartment revealed a metal pipe matching the description of the one used during the vandalism.

Watts was arrested on the charge of felony vandalism.