Construction On Groveland Public Restrooms To Impact Parking

Groveland, CA— The installation of public restrooms in Groveland will impact parking and access to EV charging stations until the end of next month.

Tuolumne County Public Works has hired Njirich & Sons, Inc., in East Sonora to complete site work. Crews will build a restroom in the public parking lot near the Tesla Supercharger site on Ponderosa Lane off Main Street/Highway 120. The work will run from April 15th to June 30th, during daylight hours.

County road officials provided these details regarding the estimated month-and-a-half project to be completed:

• Parking and access on the northern portion of the lot will be blocked for the duration of construction.

• Expect construction noise and some limitations to supercharging during utility underground work and the delivery of restroom material.

Motorists are asked to obey all construction signs and flaggers while also slowing down, especially when personnel and large equipment are operating in the construction zone.