Bridge Work To Slow Traffic On Hogan Dam Road

Calaveras, CA– Drivers should expect delays Monday and Tuesday on Hogan Dam Road as crews begin bridge maintenance work at two locations south of the Silver Rapids Road intersection.

The Bridge Preventive Maintenance Program will impact traffic April 14 and 15 at the Slate Creek Bridge, located 2.46 miles south of Silver Rapids Road, and the Bear Creek Bridge, located 5.06 miles south of the same intersection. Traffic will be reduced to one lane near the bridges, with flaggers and warning signs in place. Temporary delays of up to 15 minutes are possible to accommodate large equipment. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area.

The project is being conducted by T.P.A. Construction, Inc., under contract with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works. For questions or to report road-related concerns, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours. After hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (209) 754-6500.