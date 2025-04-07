A Jump at the Pump

Gas Prices in Sonora -- Photo taken by Tracey Petersen View Photo

Sonora, CA— Customers fueling up at area gas stations will see a noticeable price hike as the average cost per gallon has spiked in the state and nationwide.

AAA reports a gallon of regular gasoline went up by more than 25 cents to an average of $4.91 in California. The national average also climbed more than 10 cents to $3.26. AAA noted that the last time the national average reached $3.26 was back in September, consistent with the seasonal shift to the summer blend, which is less likely to evaporate in warmer temperatures but is more expensive to produce.

“Several factors are driving up the cost of gasoline, including refinery maintenance and the switch to summer blend gasoline,” said AAA Northern California spokesperson Doug Johnson. “Despite the increase, current gas prices remain below what they were this time last year.”

Checking the gas prices around the Mother Lode, the cheapest in Sonora is at Gold County Gas on South Washington Street at the Gold Street intersection at $4.48, paying cash or by credit card. In San Andreas, while four stations have the same price of $4.73 per gallon, only one, Pari Mart on West St. Charles Street/Highway 49, offers that price for cash or credit card. To check pump prices anytime in the area, go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click the traffic tab.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased to 8.49 b/d last week. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 239.1 million barrels to 237.6. AAA added that U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year, at 439.8 million barrels.