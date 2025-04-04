Newsom Unveils Career Education Plan Focused On Skills

Modesto, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom announced the release of California’s Master Plan for Career Education, a statewide strategy intended to connect residents to higher-paying jobs through expanded workforce training and credit for real-world experience, with or without a college degree.

Unveiled at Modesto Junior College, the plan proposes aligning education systems with labor market needs, offering tools like “Career Passports” to document job skills and military service, and streamlining access to college credit for prior learning. The initiative is part of a broader push to improve career pathways and workforce readiness, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The plan includes proposals backed by the governor’s budget and emphasizes coordination across state and regional partners. It also supports creating a statewide body to better track labor trends and reduce overlap in education and training programs.

Originally outlined in a 2023 executive order and previewed last December at Shasta Community College, the Master Plan responds to ongoing economic shifts, including the impact of automation and artificial intelligence on job markets. The state projects the expanded credit-for-experience program could benefit up to 250,000 Californians, including 30,000 veterans.