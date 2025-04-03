New Details Released In Weekend Milton Road Crash

SUV rollover crash on Milton Road in Milton View Photos

Milton, CA— The CHP has released new details regarding a rollover crash on Milton Road this weekend that sent the driver via helicopter to a Valley hospital.

As reported here on Saturday (3/29), the solo vehicle crash happened Saturday morning around 6:42 a.m. near Granite Street in Milton. The CHP reports that 48-year-old Esmeralda Anderson of Stevinson, south of Modesto, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Milton Road, north of the Calaveras County Line, at an unknown speed. They recounted that “it appears” Anderson lost control of the vehicle that went across the roadway onto the east shoulder. The SUV then smashed through a barbed wire fence and rolled over several times before it finally came to rest on its side in the middle of a field.

Anderson suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Modesto Memorial Medical Center. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by CHP.