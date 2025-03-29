One Flown From Crash In Calaveras County This Morning

CHP San Andreas View Photo

Milton, CA – First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle rollover crash on Milton Road in Calaveras County, where one person has been flown from the scene.

The collision happened around 6:42 a.m., just south of the Rock Creek Road intersection in Milton. The vehicle overturned and landed on its side off the roadway. First responders had to extricate the unidentified driver from the vehicle, and they were taken by air ambulance to a Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. It is unclear if there were any other occupants in the vehicle. There is still plenty of activity in the area, so motorists may want to find an alternative route this morning. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.