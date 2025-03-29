Clear
Sponsored By:

One Flown From Crash In Calaveras County This Morning

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP San Andreas

CHP San Andreas

Photo Icon View Photo

Milton, CA – First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle rollover crash on Milton Road in Calaveras County, where one person has been flown from the scene.

The collision happened around 6:42 a.m., just south of the Rock Creek Road intersection in Milton. The vehicle overturned and landed on its side off the roadway. First responders had to extricate the unidentified driver from the vehicle, and they were taken by air ambulance to a Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. It is unclear if there were any other occupants in the vehicle. There is still plenty of activity in the area, so motorists may want to find an alternative route this morning. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 