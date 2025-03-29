Nearly 500 In Sonora Area Without Power This Morning

PGE power outage in Sonora and Columbia areas of Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Nearly 500 PG&E customers in the Sonora and Columbia areas of Tuolumne County had their lights go out this morning.

Here at the Clarke Broadcasting studios on South Washington Street, there was a flash of the lights that then went out just before 7 a.m. The impacted area includes 462 customers stretching from Bradford Street along Highway 49 to Parrotts Ferry Road just past Sawmill Flat Road. The utility reports that this is an unplanned outage and a team is “evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.” The restoration time is 3:30 p.m.