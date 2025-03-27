Last Weekend of March Events

The last weekend in March has several community events planned for March 29th and 30th, 2025.

First, Columbia College and Mother Lode Job Training are hosting the 2025 Community Job Fair this Friday, March 28th from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Also, every 4th Friday of the month Tuolumne County Arts (TCA) explores the world of watercolor through guided exercises. This Friday the watercolor workshop is taught by TCA’s Artist in Residence Stacy Lindsey. Event pricing and details are in the event listing here.

Women of the Moose will be hosting a Vendor Fair on Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 4 PM. Event organizers promise “Something for everyone” and the event is open to all at no charge. Shop local with unique candles, art, jewelry, baked goods, handmade baby blankets and clothes, donuts, wooden gifts and more. Raffle tickets for items will be drawn on Sunday afternoon. A small lunch will be available for purchase 11 AM to 1 PM.

Special Olympics Tuolumne County presents Badges and Hoops this Saturday. Watch the Tuolumne County Ravens vs Tuolumne County First Responders on the basketball court at Summerville High School and LEO’s vs Fire. The doors open at 2 PM, the game starts at 2:30 PM, admission is free and there will be some raffle prizes.

There are two events this weekend at the Sonora Elks Lodge. First, Friday is the Annual Harvey “Dusty” Rhodes’ Cioppino Dinner Fundraiser. The doors open at 5 with dinner served at 5:30. Bring your used eyeglasses, hearing aids and empty ink cartridges for recycling. All proceeds benefit the Sonora Lions Club Community Program, as detailed in the event listing here.

Then Saturday is the Mule Deer 30th Annual Banquet. The Elks Lodge doors open at 5 PM with dinner served at 7. They will have raffles, games, a ladies raffle, veteran and youth raffles as well a silent and live auction as detailed in the event listing here.

The Humane Society of Tuolumne (HSOTC) is preparing for “kitten season”—the time of year when animal shelters and rescues experience an influx of kittens— with a Kitten Shower. This Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM in the HSOTC lobby the open-house-style free event is for the community members of all ages to get involved. Guests can meet adoptable cats and kittens, enjoy family-friendly games and activities, submit creative kitten name ideas, and learn about fostering and volunteer opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to bring a kitten “gift” from the organization’s registry to help provide essential supplies. More details and a link to the registry webpage is in the event listing here.

The Mustache March for Cancer will be held again this year Saturday evening. The annual fundraiser for cancer patients in need aims to raise as much money as possible to gift a recipient. The event starts around 5:30pm with a raffle that will take place along with silent auction. Music begins at 8 PM at the Eproson House.

High School Seniors and anyone up to the age of 21 can join the US Forest Service Basic 40 Training classes. The classes will be held from March 31st through April 4th. Register online before noon on Friday at tcrecreation.com.

Registration closes this Friday for ICES’ Annual Early Childhood Educator’s Conference. The event will be held on April 12 as detailed here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “Legally Blond” as detailed in the blog here. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform “The Glass Menagerie” starting April 18.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park’s Opening Day is set for Saturday, April 5th.

Volunteer tree planting in the Rim Fire footprint has begun. Join the effort by signing up with Tuolumne River Trust, details are here.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Diamondback. Check out movie times at local theaters.