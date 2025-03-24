Chaw’se Roundhouse In Amador County Damaged By Fire

Fire at Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park View Photo

Pine Grove, CA — A fire early Sunday morning damaged the historic Chaw’se Roundhouse at the Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park in Amador County.

Amador Fire Department reports that it happened at 12:04 am and the flames were quickly knocked down, limiting damage to 20% of the roof. No other areas of the park were impacted and no injuries were reported.

A cultural ceremony was taking place inside the roundhouse at the time of the incident and all participants safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours mopping up the incident. Amador Fire adds that the Chaw’se holds cultural and historical significance for the Miwok tribe, serving as a sacred space for traditional ceremonies and community gatherings.

The state park is located at 14881 Pine Grove Volcano Rd.