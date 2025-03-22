Continued Bridge Improvements Bring Traffic Delays In Calaveras County

CCPW Hogan Dam Bridge work View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Next week commuters can expect lengthy delays when traveling on three roadways: one in the San Andreas area and the other two in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

T.P.A. Construction, Inc., of Sacramento, is under contract with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works to complete the Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program Project (BPMP). The work begins on Monday, March 24, 2025, and runs through Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. County roads officials provided the locations where traffic delays will slow motorists:

Calaveritas Road over Willow Creek (Bridge 30C0053): Located 1.20 miles south of the Mountain Ranch Road and Calaveritas Road intersection.

Hogan Dam Road over Slate Creek (Bridge 30C0057): Located 2.46 miles south of the Silver Rapids Road and Hogan Dam Road intersection.

Hogan Dam Road over Bear Creek (Bridge 30C0056): Located 5.06 miles south of the Silver Rapids Road and Hogan Dam Road intersection.

Camanche Parkway South over Mokelumne River (Bridge 30C0073): Located 8.3 miles east of the Camanche Parkway South and SR 12 intersection.

Milton Road over Calaveras River (Bridge 30C0069): Located .8 miles east of Jenny Lind Road

Flaggers and warning devices will reduce traffic lanes to one lane as drivers approach the Calaveritas Road and Hogan Dam Road bridges. To transfer huge equipment, traffic may be stopped for up to fifteen minutes.

Roadway striping operates slowly and continually, affecting traffic lanes at the Camanche Road and Milton Road bridges.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area, with county road officials requesting, “Your [the public’s] cooperation is appreciated as we work to complete the project on schedule.”

For any questions or need to report urgent road-related issues, call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).