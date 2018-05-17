Unlocked Vehicles Targeted By Thieves

Vehicle break-in graphic Enlarge

Twain Harte, CA – Some residents in the Twain Harte area woke to find thieves had targeted their vehicles overnight.

This morning the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch fielded calls from several homeowners along Golf Club and Mother Lode drives reporting property had been stolen out of vehicles. The items taken included wallets, purses, and tablets. Deputies found some of the stolen property lying scattered on the streets, but the thieves were long gone.

The public is reminded to remove all valuables from automobiles and lock the doors. Sheriff’s officials also warn residents that “thieves are looking for an easy target that will get them in and out of the vehicles and area quickly.”

If anyone saw or has any information regarding the thefts please call the sheriff’s office at 533-5815. Another reminder, if anyone witnesses suspicious activity around vehicles in parking lots, driveways or streets in the county please report it to that number as well.

Written by Tracey Petersen.