A Search Warrant Netted Four Arrests

Angels Camp, CA – A bust at an Angles Camp area home ended in four arrests and a juvenile was taken from the home due to “hazardous conditions.”

Armed with a search warrant, Angels Camp Police Officers and Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies raided a home on the 1800 block of Appaloosa Road. Police spokesperson Teresa Johnson details that methamphetamine, ammunition, a firearm and several electronic devices were confiscated from the house. She adds, “Conditions inside the residence were such that it posed a health hazard to one juvenile that was residing there. Calaveras County Health and Human Services was notified. He [the juvenile] was put into the custody of CPS. County Code Compliance was also notified due to conditions present and both agencies responded to the scene.” Johnson could not elaborate on the home’s condition stating that no further information on the incident is being released due to the ongoing investigation.

Two individuals pulled up to the home during the search and after questioning were subsequently arrested. Police provided this list of suspects and their charges:

Shawn P. Langston, a 54 year old Angels Camp resident, was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges related to a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, child endangerment, and possession of methamphetamine.

Stephanie L. Bridgerman, a 27 year old Angels Camp resident, was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges related to child endangerment.

Shawna M. Alexander, a 34 year old Sonora resident, was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges related to being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Patrick E. Copes, a 52 year old Modesto resident, was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges related to driving under the influence and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

