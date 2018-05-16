Update: Two Injured In Cedar Ridge House Fire

Update at 11:45am: The fire has been successfully knocked down and crews will remain on scene over the next several hours mopping up the incident.

Update at 10:45am: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson reports that two women were evacuated from the home that caught on fire at 24120 Ahwahnee Road. They suffered smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries. A neighbor’s home was evacuated as a precaution, but it is no longer in danger.

Crews are getting a handle extinguishing the blaze.

Original story posted at 10:30am: Sonora, CA — Fire officials are on the scene of a fully involved residential structure fire along Ahwahnee Road in the Cedar Ridge area.

CAL Fire indicates that it is near the intersections of Kewin Mill Road and North Oxbow Lane. It is a two story home. What ignited the fire is currently unknown. The fire has not spread to any nearby vegetation. Be prepared for activity in the area.

