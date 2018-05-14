Sonora High Wildcats Baseball Ready For Playoffs

Head Coach Chet Winham directs Sonora High Wildcats Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats baseball team has qualified for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section tournament and will take on Livingston Tuesday evening.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 17-5, and 14-4 in league play, under first year head coach Chet Winham. There was a limited window to prepare for the 2018 season, as Winham was hired in September, so he concedes the team has exceeded his initial expectations. Winham tells Clarke Broadcasting, “Not having a summer or fall to get ready for the season was tough. I’m real proud of the boys. They didn’t know me, and I didn’t know them. We took measure of one another, got started, and found cohesion. I’m very proud of them.”

2018 marks the first time the Wildcats have qualified for the baseball playoffs in the past three years.

Sonora is the eighth seed in the CIF Division IV bracket and Livingston is the ninth seed. Being the higher seed, Sonora High will host Tuesday’s game at 6:30pm. While regular season games are free of charge, there is a $6 entrance fee at the gate for all playoff games. The price is reduced to $4 for K-12 students and seniors over the age of 60. Those under five can enter for free.

Those planning to attend should take note that the gate by the third base dugout will be locked and access to the stands will be from the gym area. Tickets will be sold by the locker room on campus before fans head up the hill to the field.

The winner will travel to play the top seeded El Dorado this Thursday at 6:30pm.

