Calaveras County Educators Honored Among ACSA Region 7 Award Winners

Calaveras, CA– The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 7 has announced its 2025 Administrator of the Year award winners, recognizing outstanding leaders in education across the region. Honorees will be celebrated at the annual Spring Conference on May 2 at the Margaritaville Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

Among the winners, Jessica Dorris, director of curriculum and instruction at Calaveras County Office of Education, was honored in the adult education category. Melissa Truelock, director of human resources at Calaveras COE, was recognized for excellence in personnel and human resources.

The full list of award winners includes:

Board of Trustees – Gricelda Garcia, John Casselberry Jr., Michele Wolf, Michael Tognotti, Susan Elliott (Stanislaus Union School Board)

– Gricelda Garcia, John Casselberry Jr., Michele Wolf, Michael Tognotti, Susan Elliott (Stanislaus Union School Board) Elementary Co-Administrator – Maggie Hartung, assistant principal, Sinclear Elementary School (Ceres USD)

– Maggie Hartung, assistant principal, Sinclear Elementary School (Ceres USD) Elementary Principal – Sarah Hayes, principal, Mary Lou Dieterich Elementary School (Stanislaus Union SD)

– Sarah Hayes, principal, Mary Lou Dieterich Elementary School (Stanislaus Union SD) Middle Grades Principal – Matthew Hutsell, principal, Blaker-Kinser Junior High (Ceres USD)

– Matthew Hutsell, principal, Blaker-Kinser Junior High (Ceres USD) Secondary Co-Administrator – Patrick Rodden, assistant principal, Thomas Downey High School (Modesto City Schools)

– Patrick Rodden, assistant principal, Thomas Downey High School (Modesto City Schools) Secondary Principal – Mary La Rosa, principal, Emilie J. Ross Middle School (Hughson USD)

– Mary La Rosa, principal, Emilie J. Ross Middle School (Hughson USD) Classified Leader – Michael Maaske, director of nutrition services (Sylvan Union SD)

– Michael Maaske, director of nutrition services (Sylvan Union SD) Confidential Employee – Antoinette Chambers, executive secretary to the board of education (Modesto City Schools)

– Antoinette Chambers, executive secretary to the board of education (Modesto City Schools) Technology – Donna Williamson, division director, Codestack (San Joaquin COE)

– Donna Williamson, division director, Codestack (San Joaquin COE) Career Technical Education – Nicole Gravette, director, Career Technical Education (Amador County USD)

– Nicole Gravette, director, Career Technical Education (Amador County USD) Adult Education – Jessica Dorris, director of curriculum and instruction (Calaveras COE)

– Jessica Dorris, director of curriculum and instruction (Calaveras COE) Special Education – Mandy Carranza, coordinator of special education (Turlock USD)

– Mandy Carranza, coordinator of special education (Turlock USD) Student Services Administrator – Sharon Carter, director of MTSS (Ceres USD)

– Sharon Carter, director of MTSS (Ceres USD) Personnel/Human Resources – Melissa Truelock, director of human resources (Calaveras COE)

– Melissa Truelock, director of human resources (Calaveras COE) Curriculum & Instruction – Tiffany Davenport, assistant superintendent, instructional services/special education services (Empire Union SD)

– Tiffany Davenport, assistant superintendent, instructional services/special education services (Empire Union SD) Central Office Administrator – Mark Herbst, associate superintendent, student support services (Modesto City Schools)

– Mark Herbst, associate superintendent, student support services (Modesto City Schools) Valuing Diversity – Dr. Dwight Rogers, director of diversity, equity, and family engagement (Stockton USD)

– Dr. Dwight Rogers, director of diversity, equity, and family engagement (Stockton USD) Partners in Educational Excellence – Letters to Santa Charity (Turlock USD)

– Letters to Santa Charity (Turlock USD) Retired Administrator – Barbara Magpusao, retired (ACSA Charter Region 7)

– Barbara Magpusao, retired (ACSA Charter Region 7) Superintendent/Principal – Beverly Boone, superintendent/principal (Oak View Elementary SD)

– Beverly Boone, superintendent/principal (Oak View Elementary SD) Superintendent – Dr. Troy Brown, San Joaquin County superintendent of schools (San Joaquin COE)

– Dr. Troy Brown, San Joaquin County superintendent of schools (San Joaquin COE) Bob Price Distinguished Service Award – Jennifer Backman, assistant superintendent of student services (Stanislaus Union SD)

– Jennifer Backman, assistant superintendent of student services (Stanislaus Union SD) Bill Ullom Award – Dr. Sara Noguchi, superintendent (Modesto City Schools