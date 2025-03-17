California GOP Picks New Party Leader

Sacramento, CA — The California Republican Party held its annual convention over the weekend in Sacramento and picked a new leader.

Corrin Rankin was selected to replace Jessica Millan Patterson, who had been in the role since 2019 and termed out. Rankin, a Stockton resident, held off a challenge by former State Senator Mike Morell.

Rankin notes that she spent nearly a decade working in the tech industry and later was an advocate for the bail bond industry in Sacramento, and an opponent of soft-on-crime policies. Her father started a bail bond business in 1968. She was also a past surrogate for the Trump for President campaign. In addition, she has been involved in local pollical efforts near her home in the Central Valley.

Speaking to the party members on Sunday, she stated, “It is time to end the Democrats’ one-party rule and make California great again.”

Rankin expressed a desire to build on shared values to unify the party, move beyond being an opposition party to a party of solutions, add new party members, and focus on election integrity.

Other GOP leaders stated a desire to flip several seats in the state legislature next year, and are optimistic about potential gains in the Central Valley and Southern California.