Update: Fire In Calaveras County Contained

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 9:40 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that the fire has been contained and there are no injuries associated with the blaze. Additionally, the flames did not spread to any nearby vegetation. What sparked the fire is being investigated as fire crews continue to mop up at the scene along Highway 12 in the Valley Springs area. Traffic is moving smoothly on the roadway once again. Further details on the blaze is below.

Original post at 9:30 a.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Fire resources are fighting a motor home fire in the Valley Springs area.

CAL Fire reports that the trailer was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene, which is in a vacant lot along Highway 12. Dispatch reports that the north lane of the highway is backed up with traffic and emergency responders are directing one-way traffic. There is no word as to whether anyone was in the motor home or if the flames spread to any nearby vegetation. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

