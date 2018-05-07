La Grange Road Reopens

La Grange Road at closure before May 7 2018 completion of repairs Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A popular route used by many in the Mother Lode as a shortcut has reopened following repairs made necessary after a recent storm-related washout.

Motorists may now travel freely on J59/La Grange Road, which had been closed between Fields Road and Highway 132 due to damage from the March 22 atmospheric river system that came roaring through the area.

As reported here on April 17 when repairs were just getting underway that it would take from three to six weeks to complete the necessary work.