Vehicle Jumps Curb Into Landscaping In Sonora

Sonora, CA — Sonora Police Officers are on the scene at Adventist Health Sonora on Greenley Road as traffic is stop and go as driver slow to check out the crash.
The pictures in the image box shows the vehicle left the parking lot then sailed down an embankment and smashed into a fence. Police dispatch reports that an ambulance was called to the scene, but just as a precautionary measure and it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. Tow crews are heading to the scene to remove the vehicle. Greenely Road is open to traffic.
250 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
