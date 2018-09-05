Quantcast
help information
Clear
78.1 ° F
Full Weather

Vehicle Jumps Curb Into Landscaping In Sonora

Vehicle jumps the curb at Adventists Health Sonora on Greenley Road
Vehicle jumps the curb at Adventists Health Sonora on Greenley Road Photo Icon View Slideshow
(3 Photos)
05/09/2018 3:10 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Sonora Police Officers are on the scene at Adventist Health Sonora on Greenley Road as traffic is stop and go as driver slow to check out the crash.

The pictures in the image box shows the vehicle left the parking lot then sailed down an embankment and smashed into a fence. Police dispatch reports that an ambulance was called to the scene, but just as a precautionary measure and it is  unclear if there are any injuries at this time. Tow crews are heading to the scene to remove the vehicle. Greenely Road is open to traffic.

loading map - please wait...

250 Greenley Road 37.977354, -120.370077 250 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)
  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.