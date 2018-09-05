Vehicle Jumps Curb Into Landscaping In Sonora

Vehicle jumps the curb at Adventists Health Sonora on Greenley Road View Slideshow

(3 Photos)

Sonora, CA — Sonora Police Officers are on the scene at Adventist Health Sonora on Greenley Road as traffic is stop and go as driver slow to check out the crash.

The pictures in the image box shows the vehicle left the parking lot then sailed down an embankment and smashed into a fence. Police dispatch reports that an ambulance was called to the scene, but just as a precautionary measure and it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. Tow crews are heading to the scene to remove the vehicle. Greenely Road is open to traffic.

loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic