Update: Crash Shuts Down Highway 12 In Calaveras County

05/09/2018 12:25 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 12:35 p.m.: An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash on Highway 12 near Highway 49 in the San Andreas area where traffic is being diverted through Mokelumne Hill on Highway 49 to Highway 26. Further wreck details are below.

Original post at 12:25 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Emergency responders are heading to a crash on Highway 12 near Highway 49 in Calaveras County.

The CHP report the wreckage is blocking the roadway. Officers will be diverting traffic along Highway 49 to Highway 26 through Mokelumne Hill, according to the CHP. There is no word on injuries. Motorists in the area you will want to slow down and use caution or find an alternate route. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Highway 12 near Highway 49, San Andreas, CA

Highway 12 near Highway 49, San Andreas, CA 38.204460, -120.715873 1976 State Highway 12, San Andreas, CA, USA (Directions)
