Tuolumne County Chamber Hosting Candidates’ Forum

Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There is another opportunity to hear from the candidates running for Tuolumne County Supervisor, Sonora City Council and Tuolumne County Tax Collector.

The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates’ night event Thursday (May 10) at 6pm in the board of supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora. The organization notes that questions will be asked by the chamber’s governmental affairs committee representative Margaret Davis, Union Democrat Editor Lyn Riddle and Clarke Broadcasting News Director BJ Hansen.

Candidates for Tuolumne County Tax Collector are Justin Birtwhistle and Michelle Ronning, Sonora Citiy Council candidates are David Axelrod, Kurt Bryant, Jim Garaventa and Colette Such, Tuolumne County District Two candidates are Ryan Campbell, Randy Hanvelt and David Titchenal and District Three candidates are Merv Cancio, Anaiah Kirk, Aaron Rasmussen and Laurie Sylwester. Thursday’s event will start at 6pm and the public is invited to attend. The Primary election is coming up June 5.

