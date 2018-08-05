Quantcast
Reminder: Smoky Skies A Prescribe Burn

05/08/2018 1:52 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA – CAL Fire has ignited flames in the West Point area of Calaveras County and want to remind residents and travelers that it is not a wildfire to report, but a monitored burn.

As reported here, the prescribed burn is taking place on the Winton Vegetation Management Program site located six miles east of West Point on Lilly Gap road. The ignition is designed to reduce fuels on the site.

Today’s burn was set this morning and will conclude on Wednesday, May 10th. The hours of operations each day will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

