Igniting Fuels To Reduce Fire Risks

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — In a preventive strike; CAL Fire will spark a prescribed burn in West Point two days next week with visible smoke billowing into the skies.

The burn is taking place on the Winton Vegetation Management Program site, which is six miles east of West Point on Lilly Gap Road. The goal is reduce fuels on the program site. The first fire will be set at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8th and run until 5 p.m. Flames will be ignited a second day, Wednesday, May 9th during the same time period.

Resources on scene will consist of fire engines, fire crews, and cooperating agencies. Smoke may be visible to West Point residents and those traveling along Highway 26.

