Band Review Is Next Mother Lode Roundup Week Celebration

Sonora, CA — Gearing for Mother Lode Roundup this weekend, more special events are planned in the coming days in Tuolumne County.

The next item on the calendar is Wednesday’s popular band review, which last year was formally renamed in honor of the late Rick Restivo, who taught music and drama at local schools for over 30 years.

A mix of elementary and high school bands from throughout the county will be taking part in the event, which starts at 6pm on Wednesday at Sonora High School’s Dunlavy Field. It is free and open to the public. Then the Calcutta is coming up Thursday evening at 6pm at the Sheriff’s Posse grounds on Rawhide Road. For a complete list of Mother Lode Roundup events, click here.

To view a story about the new Mother Lode Roundup Queen and Junior Queen, click here.

