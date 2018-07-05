Mother Lode Roundup Royalty Crowned

Opal Cahoon and Rachelle Snitchler Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Rachelle Snitchler is the new Mother Lode Roundup Queen and Opal Cahoon in the Junior Queen.

The coronation ceremony was held Sunday evening at the Sonora Opera Hall.

Snitchler, 23, is from Valley Springs, and is currently attending Sacramento City College. She plans to later attend Boise State University to pursue a bachelors’ degree in communications. Her horsemanship activities include taking lessons, trail rides, participating in queen competitions and mentoring. She was also the 2016 Miss Rodeo Oakdale.

Snitchler says, “When I heard my name called to be the 2018 Mother Lode Roundup Queen I was so ecstatic because this has been not only a dream, but a goal of mine, since I was little. I’m so excited to be walking in the same boots as a lot of my role models.”

First runner up was Samantha Smith, second runner up was Victoria Smith and third runner up was Tommi Cover.

The Junior Queen, Cahoon, is an eighth grade student at Oakdale Junior High. She participates in school choir, and enjoys swimming, crafts and hanging out with friends. Her horse related activities include gymkhana, jumping, polo, horse shows and teaching young kids to ride.

The 61st annual Mother Lode Roundup is coming up this weekend. Click here to find more information about the various activities scheduled over the coming days.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it.