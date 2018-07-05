Calaveras Ed Officials Receive Email Bomb Threat

Calaveras County Sheriff Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is advising the community that it is actively investigating a threatening email sent to county school officials.

In the four o’clock hour sheriff’s officials report they were informed by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) that the communication, characterized as “a generalized email bomb threat,” had been received by CCOE staff.

The sheriff’s office issued a message similar to one sent from the district school superintendent’s office to parents and students. It states that the sheriff’s office, Angels Camp Police and school officials are working closely to ensure that students are safe and appropriate precautions are being taken.

The message notes, “We do not have any information at this time that this email threat is credible and actually targeted our schools; however, all threats are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. This threat did not mention any specific school or school district.” It also stresses that as a cautionary measure, law enforcement will be present on campuses and anyone discovering anything that might assist in the investigation should contact either local law officials of CCOE immediately.

Sheriff’s officials state that their office treats and investigates every threat seriously and independently and has notified the FBI about this latest email. They note that part of the investigation will focus on determining whether the email is linked to the same organization who sent numerous emails last month threatening school districts across the nation. As reported here, the messages were received and investigated locally. Too, local officials say they will share any valid developments relating to the case.