Update: Officials Investigating E-mail Threats Sent To Calaveras High Schools

Bret Harte High School Enlarge

Update at 9:15am: There is a new development to an earlier story. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports to Clarke Broadcasting that officials at both Bret Harte and Calaveras high schools received an e-mail this morning from an unknown person who threatened to bring a gun to school and harm students and staff. The Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Angels Camp Police Department to investigate the situation. Anyone with information that could help law enforcement in its investigation should call either the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500 or the Angels Camp Police Department at 209-736-2567.

Original story posted at 8:10am: Angels Camp, CA — Shortly before 8 o’clock this morning, the Angels Camp Police Department was notified about reported e-mail threats, made by an unknown person, claiming to be a student at Bret Harte High School.

Very limited details are currently available, but the police department reports the threats involved “bringing a gun to school and shooting it.” The Angels Camp PD notes that there will be a noticeable increase in police presence this morning, and more information will be released later today.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.