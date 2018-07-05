Serious Crash At Hwys 49 and 26 Injures Three Locals

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – The CHP reports that just as the weekend was winding down a two-vehicle crash at a key intersection sent three local residents to various hospitals.

According to CHP San Andreas Unit spokesperson Officer Toby Butzler, Sunday, just after 6 p.m., 20-year-old Randy Sturman of Valley Springs, driving a 2011 Mazda3, was headed east on Highway 26. While he stopped at the posted Highway 49 intersection stop sign, he apparently continued into the intersection without yielding the right-of-way and collided with the left side of a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero that was traveling north on Highway 49.

Driven by Kathryn Huckabay, 56, of Vallecito, the Mitsubishi contained two passengers. The force of the impact caused her vehicle to veer of control and roll over before coming to rest on the north shoulder of Highway 49. As she had suffered major injuries, responders transported her to Modesto Memorial Hospital.

Taken to UC Davis in Sacramento was an 11-year-old minor female of Valley Springs, who also sustained major injuries. Treated for minor injuries at Sutter Amador was Diana Huckabay, 53, of San Andreas. Sturman was reportedly uninjured.

According to the CHP, neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the incident, which is still under investigation.