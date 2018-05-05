Quantcast
help information
Clear
79.2 ° F
Full Weather

Roadwork To Slow Traffic On Sonora Thoroughfare

Road work with flaggers
Road work with flaggers Photo Icon Enlarge
05/05/2018 9:06 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Motorists can expect delays on their morning commute along a main road in two spots for two days next week.

Tuolumne County road crews will be doing crack sealing work on a couple of areas on Tuolumne Road. Those sections are between Cherry Valley Boulevard to Soulsbyville Road and Standard Road to Mono Way. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 8th and run through Thursday, May 31th. Hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day weather permitting.

Flaggers will be directing traffic with 10-15 minute delays in each area. County roads officials encouraged motorists to use alternate routes if possible. However, if travelers are within the cone zones they ask that drivers use caution, slow down, obey flagger and posted signs around workers and equipment to keep everyone safe.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.