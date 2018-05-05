Roadwork To Slow Traffic On Sonora Thoroughfare

Road work with flaggers Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Motorists can expect delays on their morning commute along a main road in two spots for two days next week.

Tuolumne County road crews will be doing crack sealing work on a couple of areas on Tuolumne Road. Those sections are between Cherry Valley Boulevard to Soulsbyville Road and Standard Road to Mono Way. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 8th and run through Thursday, May 31th. Hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day weather permitting.

Flaggers will be directing traffic with 10-15 minute delays in each area. County roads officials encouraged motorists to use alternate routes if possible. However, if travelers are within the cone zones they ask that drivers use caution, slow down, obey flagger and posted signs around workers and equipment to keep everyone safe.

Written by Tracey Petersen.