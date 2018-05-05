Erratic Driving Lands Two Women Behind Bars

Jamestown, CA — A Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a silver Toyota sedan on Chicken Ranch Road in Jamestown after it sailed by and swerved into the oncoming lane late Wednesday night.

While questioning the driver, 53-year-old Kelly Schriver and passenger 31-year-old Ashly Schriver the deputy ran a records checked. It showed Ashly had a warrant for drug possession and Kelly was a convicted felon.

A search of the vehicle uncovered mace in Kelly’s purse and then Ashly handed over a methamphetamine pipe she had on her and 80 new plastic baggies. Kelly was also found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and 8.36 grams of methamphetamine she had hidden on her. She admitted to selling the drug and giving it to Ashly.

Both women were arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail and several drug related charges, possession of pepper spray, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

