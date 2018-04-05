Primary Election Gearing Up

Tuolumne County voters casting ballots in the June 7 primary Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County election officials advise residents to keep an eye on their mailboxes next week for local voter information.

County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debbie Bautista confirms that local sample ballots of the candidates running in the June 4th primary were mailed today and should show up in boxes the beginning of next week. She adds, “On Monday (May7th) all of the vote by mail voters’ ballots will be mailed. So, people should start seeing them; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday of next week.”

Monday is also the first day that individuals can vote by mail at an early voting center. One of those spots is the Tuolumne County Election Office at 2 South Green Street. Bautista shares, “People can come in as early as Monday morning at 8 o’clock and start to cast their ballot.”

For a list of the Tuolumne County candidates, click here and for Calaveras County, click here.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.