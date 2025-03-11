Yosemite Warns Visitors About Bears Coming Out Of Hibernation

A bear in Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Park officials in Yosemite report that bears have been increasingly active over this past couple of weeks.

The park reports, “As spring approaches and temperatures warm up, these animals are emerging from their winter hibernation to seek out food. At least two bears have investigated campgrounds and picnic areas looking for food in recent weeks.“

The park has put out a list of reminders to help anyone who comes into contact with a bear.

The details are below:

Respect their space and keep your distance! If you spot a bear in the wild, keep your cool and stay at least 50 yards–or four shuttle bus lengths–away. It’s rare to see a bear in its natural habitat, so let’s keep that habitat natural and give them plenty of space to live their lives.

Make some noise! If you see a bear in a developed area or approaching people while in Yosemite, don’t panic! Scare off the bear by yelling loudly and fiercely. The purpose of yelling is not to harm the bear but to scare it from the area and restore its natural fear of people by providing a negative experience.

Lock it up. Bears have a keen sense of smell. Even if it is not food by our standards, anything scented can attract bears. This includes unopened chip bags, canned goods, and even soaps and cosmetics! Keep your food stored in a food locker or inside your hotel room. During the day, you can keep food out of sight inside your car or RV with the windows and doors closed and locked.

Hold onto your snacks! Whether hiking or having lunch in a picnic area, always keep food within arms reach; never leave it unattended, even for a few minutes. Bears may investigate picnic areas or backpacks for food (even in your presence,) so be alert.

One person’s trash is another animal’s treasure! Your trash could be a tasty snack for a hungry bear. Treat it like you would treat food and properly store it in food lockers and bear-proof trashcans.

Drive with care! As you explore the park, drive slowly and adhere to speed limits. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife crossing the roads and be ready to hit the brakes.

Thank you for helping to keep Yosemite’s wildlife wild! If you spot a bear or a bear incident, please call the Save-A-Bear Hotline at 209-372-0322 or e-mail yose_bear_mgmt@nps.gov.