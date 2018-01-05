Groundbreaking Held For Big Dreams Playground

Sonora, CA — With shovels in hand, many local kids turned over the first dirt for the Big Dreams Universally Accessible Park and Playground in Tuolumne.

Supporters raised around $340,000 over the past five years to make the project a reality. We reported last month that the final $20,000-plus was raised at the Sonora Sunrise Rotary Club’s Celebrity Dinner at the Black Oak Casino Resort. The playground will be constructed next to the Tuolumne Veteran’s Memorial Hall, replacing the existing park with one that is accessible for residents of all ages and disabilities. It will be a place where families can come together in a safe, fun and inclusive environment.

Leader of the Big Dreams effort, Sarah Garcia, whose daughter Ruby was the initial inspiration for the project, says the hope is to have the playground completed by around the first of September. However, she notes that since the group is relying on a lot of volunteer labor, the date is subject to change.

