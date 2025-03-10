TUD Fills Open Board Of Directors Seat

Sonora, CA — A president of a local homeowners association was picked to fill an open seat on the Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors.

We reported earlier that Angel Tarango was the lone candidate who ran for the District Two board seat last year, which covers the Jamestown area. However, she was unable to accept the role due to work commitments.

The board recently requested applications, and three people expressed interest, Carol Reel, Matthew Rodgers, and Stephen Bauhr.

At the most recent board meeting, interviews were conducted, and Reel was appointed with a 4-0 vote of the board.

Her application noted that she is currently the elected President of the Mill Villa Estates HOA board in Jamestown, where she resides. Previously, she spent 15 years as the Postmaster for Long Barn and Soulsbyville and for five years as the General Manager of the Long Barn Lodge. She also previously served as the elected President of the Long Barn Water Board.

Reel joins existing TUD members Jeff Kerns, Ron Ringen, Glen Jacobs and Jeff Hollis.