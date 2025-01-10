TUD District Two Seat Is Now Vacant

Sonora, CA — There was minimal interest in the Tuolumne Utilities District seats during the November General Election.

Only three people ran for the three available seats on the ballot.

In District Two (Jamestown and Chinese Camp) the single candidate was Angel Tarango, a Regulatory Compliance Specialist, In District Three (Soulsbyville), the lone candidate was retired engineer/contractor Jeffrey Hollis. In District Five (Sonora), the sole candidate was incumbent Glen Jacobs. The three were set to join existing members Jeff Kerns and Ron Ringen on the board.

However, meeting documents ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, note that Tarango has notified the district that she is declining to accept the role. The District adds, “Ms. Tarango indicated she was no longer able to commit to the obligations of the position.”

Because of this, the board will have a discussion about how to fill the District Two seat, and the timeline. Staff is recommending that the board accept applications through February 25 and make an appointment on March 11.

Tuesday’s regular TUD meeting will begin at 9 am at 18885 Nugget Blvd in Sonora.