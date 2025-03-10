TCSO Seeks Information About Missing Runner

Fernando Mederos Gomez View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A man was reported missing after failing to return home following a planned run in the Table Mountain area.

29-year-old Fernando Mederos Gomez left his family home to go running on Sunday morning and his vehicle was located today, unoccupied, near the Table Mountain Trailhead.

The sheriff’s office reports he was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, and gray and orange running shoes. He is described as being 5’7”, 125 pounds with brown eyes, buzzed brown hair, and a mustache.

Anyone who has seen Gomez or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.