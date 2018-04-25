Upcoming Candidates’ Forums In Tuolumne County

Election Sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There will be more opportunities to hear from candidates running for office in Tuolumne County.

A reminder, you can find the audio from Monday’s Clarke Broadcasting Candidates’ Night forum by clicking here.

Tonight (Wednesday) the State of Jefferson group will hold a forum in the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting room, and some of the candidates for Supervisor, Sonora City Council and Tax Collector are planning to be on hand. Starting at 6pm the candidates will have time to speak about themselves, and answer some prepared questions.

Coming up tomorrow the Tuolumne Democratic Central Committee is sponsoring a candidates’ fair at the Sonora Opera Hall beginning at 6pm. The group has invited registered Democratic candidates for local, state and federal offices to participate.

On Monday, April 30 the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for the four District Three Supervisor candidates. It will begin at 6pm in the Twain Harte Community Center at 18775 Manzanita Drive.

The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau candidates’ night is coming up on Thursday, May 3 in the Sonora Opera Hall at 5:30pm, and those running for state and local offices have been invited.

The primary election is June 5.

