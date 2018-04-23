Trump: Earth Day Commemoration

President Donald Trump Enlarge

President Trump delivered the Weekly Address and was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“(On Sunday) our Nation commemorated Earth Day, a celebration of the blessings given to us by our Creator. Among them, we cherish our magnificent land and waterways, abundant natural resources, and unique wildlife. As a Nation, it is our duty to recognize the importance of these life-sustaining gifts, and it is our responsibility to protect them for our own benefit and that of generations to come.

A healthy environment and a strong economy go hand in hand. We know that it is impossible for humans to flourish without clean air, land, and water. We also know that a strong, market-driven economy is essential to protecting these resources. For this reason, my Administration is dedicated to removing unnecessary and harmful regulations that restrain economic growth and make it more difficult for local communities to prosper and to choose the best solutions for their environment. Already, we are making great economic progress in concert with—not in opposition to—protecting our environment.

Americans embrace the idea of enjoying nature in a responsible fashion, while preserving the blessings of the land for future generations. My Administration is committed to furthering this rich legacy of conservation.

This Earth Day, I hope all Americans will give thanks for the environment we share, protect, and call home.”

