Twain Harte School District To Discuss Pinecrest Charter Application

Twain Harte School Logo
Photo Icon Enlarge
04/21/2018 1:00 pm PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Twain Harte, CA — A special meeting has been called for this coming Wednesday by the Twain Harte School District, and only one item is on the agenda.

The board will vote on a resolution drafted by district officials that calls for “Denying the Pinecrest Expedition Academy Charter Petition.” We reported in February that the Pinecrest School Club submitted a petition to start a charter school at the former Pinecrest Elementary School campus. It calls for a hands-on-learning approach where students would spend time not only indoors, but outdoors. District officials will explain their reasoning for recommending denial, and there will also be time for the public to give input. The open session meeting will start at 4pm in the Board Meeting Room (upper campus) at Twain Harte School, located at 22974 Twain Harte Drive.

