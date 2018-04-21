Gonzalves Talks Roads, General Plan and Marijuana

Sonora, CA — Efforts continue to finalize a General Plan Update for Tuolumne County by the end of the year.
Community Resources Agency Director David Gonzalves will provide an update on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. The General Plan serves like a constitution, or guide, related to growth and development. He will also talk about planning for repairs to roads that have been damaged over the past two winters.
The Community Resources Agency is also busy drafting rules and regulations related to marijuana, including a planned ballot measure slated for November.
In addition, he will speak about the current state of business and development in the county.